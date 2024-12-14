Gunfight in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Militant Plot
In Manipur's Thoubal district, a suspected militant was killed and six others were arrested after an encounter with security forces. Acting on intelligence, authorities intercepted a car, leading to a fire exchange. An armed cache was recovered, and the deceased was identified as Laishram Prem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thoubal | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic encounter on Saturday, security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district neutralized a suspected militant during a gunfight while apprehending six of his accomplices, police reported.
Acting on a tip-off, security forces attempted to stop a vehicle in Salungpham. The occupants opened fire, prompting a brief exchange that concluded with their capture.
One of the suspects, Laishram Prem, sustained a bullet wound and succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. Authorities recovered an INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303 rifle, and an Amogh carbine from the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EVMs have made poll process suspect, EC must ensure free and fair polls: Kharge at CWC meet.
Syria's Forces Push Back Militant Offensive in Aleppo and Idlib
Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Gujarat Court: ACB Nabs Suspect
Israeli Military Targets Suspected Attacker in Gaza Strike
Helicopter Gunships Strike Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa