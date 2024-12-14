Gunfight in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Militant Plot

In a dramatic encounter on Saturday, security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district neutralized a suspected militant during a gunfight while apprehending six of his accomplices, police reported.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces attempted to stop a vehicle in Salungpham. The occupants opened fire, prompting a brief exchange that concluded with their capture.

One of the suspects, Laishram Prem, sustained a bullet wound and succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. Authorities recovered an INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303 rifle, and an Amogh carbine from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)