Left Menu

Gunfight in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Militant Plot

In Manipur's Thoubal district, a suspected militant was killed and six others were arrested after an encounter with security forces. Acting on intelligence, authorities intercepted a car, leading to a fire exchange. An armed cache was recovered, and the deceased was identified as Laishram Prem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thoubal | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:18 IST
Gunfight in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Militant Plot
militant
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter on Saturday, security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district neutralized a suspected militant during a gunfight while apprehending six of his accomplices, police reported.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces attempted to stop a vehicle in Salungpham. The occupants opened fire, prompting a brief exchange that concluded with their capture.

One of the suspects, Laishram Prem, sustained a bullet wound and succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. Authorities recovered an INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303 rifle, and an Amogh carbine from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024