Iranian-American Journalist Sentenced to a Decade in Prison

An Iranian court has handed a 10-year prison sentence to Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist, for his association with a U.S.-funded radio outlet, as revealed by his lawyer, Mohammad Hossein Aghasi, on social media platform X.

The U.S. State Department and Iranian officials have both confirmed Valizadeh's imprisonment. Previously employed by Prague-based Radio Farda, under the umbrella of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Valizadeh now faces severe penalties.

In addition to the prison term, Valizadeh is subject to a two-year ban on residency in Tehran and nearby provinces, travel restrictions and prohibition from joining political parties. This case underscores Iran's policy of not recognizing dual nationality, treating dual citizens solely as Iranian.

(With inputs from agencies.)