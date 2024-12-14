Left Menu

Iranian-American Journalist Sentenced to a Decade in Prison

Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by an Iranian court for his work at Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded outlet. His punishment includes a residency and travel ban. Iran treats dual nationals only as Iranians, complicating his legal status.

An Iranian court has handed a 10-year prison sentence to Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist, for his association with a U.S.-funded radio outlet, as revealed by his lawyer, Mohammad Hossein Aghasi, on social media platform X.

The U.S. State Department and Iranian officials have both confirmed Valizadeh's imprisonment. Previously employed by Prague-based Radio Farda, under the umbrella of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Valizadeh now faces severe penalties.

In addition to the prison term, Valizadeh is subject to a two-year ban on residency in Tehran and nearby provinces, travel restrictions and prohibition from joining political parties. This case underscores Iran's policy of not recognizing dual nationality, treating dual citizens solely as Iranian.

