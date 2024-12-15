Left Menu

Safe Return: The Rescue of Indian Nationals from Crisis-Stricken Syria

Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Syria amidst escalating violence as rebels take over the capital. Many returnees praised the Indian Embassy for their efficient handling of the situation, ensuring their safety, and providing seamless transit to Lebanon and eventual return to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:25 IST
Safe Return: The Rescue of Indian Nationals from Crisis-Stricken Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Indian nationals returned home on Saturday after being evacuated from escalating conflict in Syria. Many recounted the tense situations they faced and lauded the Indian Embassy for maintaining constant communication and ensuring their safe passage.

Sunil Dutt, a resident of Chandigarh, spoke of chaotic scenes on the streets, with rampant looting and pervasive fear. However, under the guidance of the Indian Embassy, they were advised to stay calm and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

With the Syrian government ousted by rebel forces, India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the successful evacuation of 77 nationals. Assisted by the embassies in Lebanon, evacuees were moved to safety, marking a coordinated effort to ensure their wellbeing during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024