Safe Return: The Rescue of Indian Nationals from Crisis-Stricken Syria

A group of Indian nationals returned home on Saturday after being evacuated from escalating conflict in Syria. Many recounted the tense situations they faced and lauded the Indian Embassy for maintaining constant communication and ensuring their safe passage.

Sunil Dutt, a resident of Chandigarh, spoke of chaotic scenes on the streets, with rampant looting and pervasive fear. However, under the guidance of the Indian Embassy, they were advised to stay calm and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

With the Syrian government ousted by rebel forces, India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the successful evacuation of 77 nationals. Assisted by the embassies in Lebanon, evacuees were moved to safety, marking a coordinated effort to ensure their wellbeing during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)