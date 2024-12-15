Tragedy in Michoacan: American Couple Killed in Gang Violence

An American couple visiting Michoacan, Mexico, tragically lost their lives after their vehicle was targeted in a shooting incident. Authorities have confirmed the victims' nationalities, although the motive and identity of the assailants remain unclear.

The attack took place late Wednesday in Angamacutiro, where the victims, Rafael Cardona and his wife Gloria Ambriz, were identified. Cardona was reportedly the brother-in-law of the town's mayor, leading to the cancellation of public Christmas events by the town government as a mark of respect.

Reports suggest the couple hailed from Sacramento, California, and were in Michoacan on a visit. The area, near the border with Guanajuato, is plagued by violent turf wars between drug gangs, contributing to Mexico's escalating homicide rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)