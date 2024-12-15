Repatriation Deal Secures Return of Bali Nine Members to Australia

Five members of the infamous Bali Nine drug ring have been returned to Australia, marking the end of their more than 19-year imprisonment in Indonesia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed their return, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.

The prisoners' return signifies a milestone in the bilateral relationship, with Australia's government expressing gratitude to Indonesia for its assistance on humanitarian grounds. Two leaders of the group were executed in 2015, while other members faced different outcomes over the years.

The terms of their return include a ban on re-entering Indonesia and adherence to its legal decisions. Indonesian authorities have emphasized their respect for Australia's handling of the repatriated individuals, who are now back on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)