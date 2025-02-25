Peacekeeping in Ukraine: Trump and Macron Lead Diplomatic Efforts
U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss implementing peacekeepers in Ukraine during Oval Office talks. They aim to negotiate a truce and security guarantees. Trump also hints at a minerals agreement with Ukraine amid ongoing discussions about resolving the Ukraine war. European leaders urge caution.
In a recent Oval Office discussion, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron focused on deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a ceasefire agreement. This comes as Europe expresses willingness to assist in guaranteeing security, with Macron emphasizing the need for a truce followed by a peace accord.
Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to the idea, while Macron and Trump fielded questions from reporters. Macron highlighted that any European peacekeeping forces would not engage directly with conflict but would ensure ongoing peace.
Beyond peace efforts, Trump noted potential discussions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a minerals deal. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to meet Trump, as Europe remains concerned about Trump's strategies regarding Ukraine and Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
