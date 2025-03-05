Trump Unveils Ukraine Peace Talks: Zelenskyy's Proposal and Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts

US President Donald Trump disclosed on Tuesday that he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing Ukraine's willingness to engage in peace negotiations to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Zelenskyy also conveyed Ukraine's readiness to sign an agreement concerning minerals and security.

Addressing Congress, Trump praised Zelenskyy's initiative for peace, highlighting that discussions with Russia have shown promising signs of Moscow's readiness for dialogue. "It's time to stop this madness," Trump stated, emphasizing the need for diplomacy to halt the senseless war affecting thousands weekly.

Amid criticism of US financial expenditure in Ukraine, Trump pointed out the disproportionate spending between the US and Europe on the conflict. He also touched on Middle Eastern affairs, notably the Abraham Accords and efforts to return US hostages from Gaza, underscoring broader diplomatic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)