Kerala Finance Minister Condemns IAF Relief Charges Amid Wayanad Landslide Aftermath

Amidst the lingering effects of the catastrophic Wayanad landslides, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal voiced firm criticism against the Indian government. The root of his dissatisfaction lies with the demand for payment by the Indian Air Force for their disaster relief operations. Addressing the press, Balagopal likened this move to 'adding chilli to the wounds' of a state already suffering from the chaos induced by the natural calamity.

The Minister further expressed grievances about unmet financial commitments from the Centre, stating that their actions amount to mockery. The contentious issue intensified with the introduction of a new bill under the Air Force's name, sparking debates on both sides of the political aisle.

In response to the allegations, BJP representative Rajeev Chandrasekhar argued that reimbursement for IAF relief operations is standard across all states and questioned the motive behind Kerala's heightened reaction. The landslide incident, which afflicted areas like Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai, claimed 231 lives, leaving a lasting impact on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)