Tribunal Directs Tree Complaint to Proper Authorities

The National Green Tribunal has instructed a petitioner to take their concerns about illegal tree felling to the tree officer in Delhi. The issue involves alleged illegal cutting of mature and bonsai trees by a private nursery. The tribunal indicated the need for a formal complaint under the Delhi Preservation of Tree Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed a petitioner to approach the tree officer in Delhi regarding concerns over allegedly illegal tree felling by a private nursery.

The case centers on claims that the nursery illegally cut down mature and bonsai trees. At a hearing, the tribunal bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted insufficient evidence to ascertain the actions of the nursery, identified as Evergreen Nursery.

In its order, the tribunal emphasized the necessity for the petitioner to file a formal complaint under the Delhi Preservation of Tree Act to prompt further examination and potential action by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

