Tribunal Directs Tree Complaint to Proper Authorities
The National Green Tribunal has instructed a petitioner to take their concerns about illegal tree felling to the tree officer in Delhi. The issue involves alleged illegal cutting of mature and bonsai trees by a private nursery. The tribunal indicated the need for a formal complaint under the Delhi Preservation of Tree Act.
The case centers on claims that the nursery illegally cut down mature and bonsai trees. At a hearing, the tribunal bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted insufficient evidence to ascertain the actions of the nursery, identified as Evergreen Nursery.
In its order, the tribunal emphasized the necessity for the petitioner to file a formal complaint under the Delhi Preservation of Tree Act to prompt further examination and potential action by the authorities.
