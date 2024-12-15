Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Unite for Pressing Demands

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has urged unity among protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana border points. They are pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops. Despite attempts to enter Delhi, the SKM was not involved in the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has called upon the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to unify with farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border. Their demands include a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

This appeal for unity follows SKM leader Rakesh Tikait's call for a joint effort to urge the government to meet their demands. Farmers associated with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have attempted to march to Delhi, facing security blockades at Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13.

In a previous 2020 protest, farmers confronted security personnel to march towards Delhi, demanding action against then-existing farm laws. Current protestors, including the ailing Jagjit Singh Dallewal, are pushing for several reforms. On December 23, protestors plan a 'dharna' against the forceful measures deployed during their protests.

