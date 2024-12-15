Punjab Farmers Unite for Pressing Demands

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has called upon the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to unify with farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border. Their demands include a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

This appeal for unity follows SKM leader Rakesh Tikait's call for a joint effort to urge the government to meet their demands. Farmers associated with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have attempted to march to Delhi, facing security blockades at Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13.

In a previous 2020 protest, farmers confronted security personnel to march towards Delhi, demanding action against then-existing farm laws. Current protestors, including the ailing Jagjit Singh Dallewal, are pushing for several reforms. On December 23, protestors plan a 'dharna' against the forceful measures deployed during their protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)