From Fear to Freedom: The Transformation of Former Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Joymati Vanjan and Shankar Markade, once considered dangerous due to their involvement with Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh, have transformed their lives entirely. Both had bounties worth Rs 5 lakh each, involved in major offenses against security forces, reflecting a severe crisis gripping India's remotest regions.

Now, these former Naxals have surrendered and become part of mainstream society. Vanjan serves as a police constable, and Markade seeks peace away from violence. Their stories are representative of a broader trend, with many former militants feeling disillusioned with the armed struggle and seizing government-offered opportunities for rehabilitation.

During a recent event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraged other insurgents to follow their path, declaring rehabilitation efforts as a top priority. The government's strategy showcases the potential for reconciliation and development in areas long dominated by unrest and extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)