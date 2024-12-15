Left Menu

From Fear to Freedom: The Transformation of Former Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Joymati Vanjan and Shankar Markade, former Naxals with hefty bounties, have transitioned from lives of violence to peaceful civilian roles. They, along with others, have surrendered and embraced rehabilitation schemes, stepping away from a past tied to extremism, to contribute positively to society and live a 'normal life.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:12 IST
From Fear to Freedom: The Transformation of Former Naxals in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Joymati Vanjan and Shankar Markade, once considered dangerous due to their involvement with Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh, have transformed their lives entirely. Both had bounties worth Rs 5 lakh each, involved in major offenses against security forces, reflecting a severe crisis gripping India's remotest regions.

Now, these former Naxals have surrendered and become part of mainstream society. Vanjan serves as a police constable, and Markade seeks peace away from violence. Their stories are representative of a broader trend, with many former militants feeling disillusioned with the armed struggle and seizing government-offered opportunities for rehabilitation.

During a recent event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraged other insurgents to follow their path, declaring rehabilitation efforts as a top priority. The government's strategy showcases the potential for reconciliation and development in areas long dominated by unrest and extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024