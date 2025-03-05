New Hash Database Strengthens Efforts Against Digital Violent Extremism

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Brooke van Velden, has announced the launch of a new digital ‘hash’ database aimed at combating the spread of violent extremist content online and improving the wellbeing of investigators who handle such material.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is responsible for preventing the circulation of illegal and objectionable content that promotes violent extremism. The newly implemented database enhances these efforts by assigning a unique digital identifier, or ‘hash,’ to each piece of illegal content. These hashes allow for swift recognition of previously identified material, reducing investigators’ exposure to harmful imagery and significantly improving operational efficiency.

“This initiative is a crucial step forward in our ongoing fight against digital violent extremism,” Minister van Velden stated. “Not only does it streamline the identification and removal of objectionable content, but it also protects our investigators from repeated exposure to distressing material.”

The DIA is authorized to issue ‘take-down notices’ to compel online platforms, including social media sites, to remove illegal content. The Department reports a high rate of compliance from digital platforms, with most taking swift action upon receiving such notices. Additionally, the hash database supports law enforcement investigations by helping authorities track and manage cases involving individuals in possession of illegal content.

Designed to facilitate inter-agency collaboration, the database is accessible to the New Zealand Police, Customs Service, Security Intelligence Service, and international law enforcement bodies. The Department of Internal Affairs has received positive feedback from its partner agencies, highlighting the database’s potential to enhance global efforts against online extremism.

“The dedicated professionals in our Digital Violent Extremism team do exceptional work to prevent the proliferation of terrorist content,” Minister van Velden added. “I’m pleased that this new hashing database will not only make their jobs more efficient but will also offer a safeguard for their mental wellbeing.”

As the threat of online extremism continues to evolve, the New Zealand government remains committed to strengthening its digital defenses and supporting frontline investigators in their mission to keep communities safe.