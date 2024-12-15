Diplomatic Dialogue: UK's Contact with HTS

In a significant development, Britain has initiated diplomatic contact with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. The engagement follows the group's recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Despite HTS being a proscribed terrorist organization, British foreign minister David Lammy confirmed on Sunday that diplomatic channels remain open.

Lammy emphasized that the UK utilizes all available methods, including diplomatic and intelligence-driven initiatives, to manage interactions with HTS when necessary. This strategic move highlights the complex nature of diplomatic dealings in conflict regions.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that the United States has also established direct communication with the HTS, underscoring an international approach to addressing the evolving situation in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)