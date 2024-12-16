Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Seoul: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Shake-Up

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by an opposition-led parliament following his attempt to impose martial law. North Korean media labeled Yoon's response as dishonest. Military and police officials face suspensions, as the acting defense minister urges readiness. Meanwhile, Ukraine accuses Russia of deploying North Korean troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-12-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 03:22 IST
Political Turmoil in Seoul: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Shake-Up
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached following a controversial attempt to impose martial law. This significant political upheaval was reported by North Korean state media, indicating the growing tension in the Korean peninsula.

On December 11, the crisis reached global attention when North Korean media criticized Yoon's defiant remarks as misleading. An ongoing investigation scrutinizes military and police officials, with several suspensions already enacted.

In parallel, a geopolitical twist emerged as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported the presence of North Korean troops aiding Russian forces, intensifying the regional conflict involving Ukrainian defense efforts.

