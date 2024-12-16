Supreme Court Faces Urgent Plea Against Ghaziabad Dharam Sansad Amid Genocide Concerns
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to prevent a 'Dharam Sansad' in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, over concerns of calls for Muslim genocide. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan seeks an urgent hearing. Previous Dharam Sansad in Haridwar faced similar controversies, leading to criminal charges against some speakers.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India is set to consider an urgent plea aimed at stopping the organization of a 'Dharam Sansad' in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The request follows allegations of public incitement for a 'genocide of Muslims.'
This petition was brought forward by lawyer Prashant Bhushan on behalf of the petitioner, urging the court to hear the matter critically as the event is slated to begin imminently at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Dasna.
Past instances, such as the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar, have sparked significant controversy for similar reasons, resulting in legal actions against individuals, including Yati Narasinhanand. The urgency claims are heightened given the event's proximity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
