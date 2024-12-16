Tribal Man Dragged by Car in North Kerala: Shocking Incident Unfolds

A shocking incident unfolded in North Kerala when a tribal man was dragged along a road after his thumb became trapped in a car door, police revealed on Monday. The victim, identified as Mathan, suffered considerable injuries following the altercation with an unidentified group of tourists.

The distressing event occurred near Koodal Kadavu's check dam in Mananthavady on December 15. Local television stations have aired footage of the incident, which took place as tensions arose between two gangs of tourists. Mathan, hailing from the Chemmadu settlement, was among locals attempting to mediate before becoming the victim of an appalling act of cruelty.

Authorities are vigorously investigating, having registered a case under several sections of the BNS, including attempted culpable homicide. State Minister O R Kelu condemned the incident, urging for swift justice and comprehensive care for Mathan. Meanwhile, search efforts in border regions continue, assisted by CCTV footage gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)