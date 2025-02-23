Five tourists from West Bengal killed, five others injured in road accident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district: Police.
PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
