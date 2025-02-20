Explore the Wild: Taman Safari Indonesia Beckons Indian Tourists

Indonesia is making a strategic push to attract Indian tourists by showcasing its renowned Taman Safari Indonesia at SATTE 2025, India's leading tourism trade fair. Hoping to reach a target of 14.3 million foreign tourists by 2025, the Ministry of Tourism highlights the safari's unique experiences.

Taman Safari Indonesia offers immersive and family-friendly adventures, featuring safaris and interactive experiences across various parks, including Bogor, Prigen, Bali, Solo, and Jakarta. Visitors can encounter orangutans, Sumatran tigers, and more in a setting that combines natural beauty with thrilling activities.

The safari parks promise a unique blend of adventure and cultural experiences, from 24-hour adventures and Jeep Safaris to mermaid shows and Balinese performances. Each park also caters to diverse dietary needs, ensuring a memorable visit for all explorers.

