Explore the Wild: Taman Safari Indonesia Beckons Indian Tourists

Indonesia is promoting Taman Safari Indonesia at India's SATTE 2025 to attract tourists. The safari park offers an immersive experience with native and exotic animals, unique attractions, and diverse cuisine. It caters specially to Indian travelers with family-friendly and adventure-packed activities across multiple locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:03 IST
Explore the Wild: Taman Safari Indonesia Beckons Indian Tourists
  • Country:
  • India

Indonesia is making a strategic push to attract Indian tourists by showcasing its renowned Taman Safari Indonesia at SATTE 2025, India's leading tourism trade fair. Hoping to reach a target of 14.3 million foreign tourists by 2025, the Ministry of Tourism highlights the safari's unique experiences.

Taman Safari Indonesia offers immersive and family-friendly adventures, featuring safaris and interactive experiences across various parks, including Bogor, Prigen, Bali, Solo, and Jakarta. Visitors can encounter orangutans, Sumatran tigers, and more in a setting that combines natural beauty with thrilling activities.

The safari parks promise a unique blend of adventure and cultural experiences, from 24-hour adventures and Jeep Safaris to mermaid shows and Balinese performances. Each park also caters to diverse dietary needs, ensuring a memorable visit for all explorers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

