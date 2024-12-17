Left Menu

Ongoing Efforts to Locate American Journalist Austin Tice

Austin Tice, an American journalist, went missing in Syria in August 2012. The U.S. State Department has confirmed the absence of significant on-ground efforts in the search. However, officials continue to pursue locating Tice, acknowledging the current lack of specific location information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:21 IST
Ongoing Efforts to Locate American Journalist Austin Tice
journalist
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid ongoing concerns, the U.S. State Department has confirmed its continued efforts to find American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria during a reporting assignment in August 2012.

Speaking to the press, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller clarified that no U.S. government personnel are actively stationed on the ground for Tice's search, although this option remains open.

While the absence of concrete information about Tice's current location persists, the U.S. maintains its commitment to his case in hopes of his eventual return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024