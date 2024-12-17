Ongoing Efforts to Locate American Journalist Austin Tice

Amid ongoing concerns, the U.S. State Department has confirmed its continued efforts to find American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria during a reporting assignment in August 2012.

Speaking to the press, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller clarified that no U.S. government personnel are actively stationed on the ground for Tice's search, although this option remains open.

While the absence of concrete information about Tice's current location persists, the U.S. maintains its commitment to his case in hopes of his eventual return.

