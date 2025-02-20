U.S. State Department Shifts Stance on China: Trade Deficit Emphasized

The U.S. State Department has revised its online references to China, spotlighting the trade deficit and economic ties while eliminating previous mentions of cooperation in cultural and environmental matters. This update signals a foreign policy shift under the new administration, focusing on trade tensions and strategic competition.

The expanded section asserts China's economy is highly restrictive for foreign investments and highlights practices like forced labor, state subsidies, and cyber activities, which disadvantage American businesses and implicate them in human rights abuses. China has protested the updated content, calling it a distortion of facts and an escalation of competition.

Further changes include removing the People's Republic of China (PRC) designation, updating language on countering cyber threats, and accusations against China's influence in international bodies. The State Department aims to strengthen U.S. competitiveness in technology and industrial sectors while proposing new tariffs to counter market access restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)