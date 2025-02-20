U.S. State Department Revamps China Policy Focus on Trade Tensions

The U.S. State Department has revised its website's section on China, underscoring trade tensions while omitting collaboration on cultural and environmental fronts. This shift highlights the current administration's trade-focused priorities amid changes that previously removed support for Taiwan's independence, inciting Beijing's displeasure.

Updated segments describe China's tightly restricted investment climate and highlight U.S. concerns about forced labor, state subsidies, and human rights issues linked to American businesses operating in China. The State Department's updates reflect the Trump administration's policies, emphasizing cyber security and strategic competition with China.

Reactions from China's foreign ministry criticized the changes as distorting facts and inflaming U.S.-China tensions. As part of the broader strategy, the U.S. aims to rebuild domestic manufacturing capabilities and maintain its technological edge against alleged Chinese cyber threats and military advancements.

