U.N. Boosts Humanitarian Efforts in Post-Assad Syria

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher held pivotal talks on Monday with Syria's new administration commander, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and recently appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir. The discussions focused on increasing humanitarian aid amidst ongoing crises in the country.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres expressed approval, highlighting the caretaker government's pledge to protect civilians, including those offering humanitarian assistance. The administration agreed to simplify humanitarian access, streamline permit procedures, and maintain vital government services.

With the ousting of Bashar al-Assad after decades of rule, Guterres called upon the international community to support Syria's ambitious steps toward a hopeful future. Despite the political changes, seven out of ten Syrians remain reliant on humanitarian aid. Fletcher's aid mission continues through Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan.

(With inputs from agencies.)