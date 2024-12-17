Left Menu

U.N. Boosts Humanitarian Efforts in Post-Assad Syria

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher met with Syria's new leadership to enhance humanitarian aid. Following the meeting, Secretary-General António Guterres praised the government's commitment to civilian protection and improved access for aid. He urged global support for Syria as the population seeks a better future post-Assad regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 04:36 IST
U.N. Boosts Humanitarian Efforts in Post-Assad Syria

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher held pivotal talks on Monday with Syria's new administration commander, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and recently appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir. The discussions focused on increasing humanitarian aid amidst ongoing crises in the country.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres expressed approval, highlighting the caretaker government's pledge to protect civilians, including those offering humanitarian assistance. The administration agreed to simplify humanitarian access, streamline permit procedures, and maintain vital government services.

With the ousting of Bashar al-Assad after decades of rule, Guterres called upon the international community to support Syria's ambitious steps toward a hopeful future. Despite the political changes, seven out of ten Syrians remain reliant on humanitarian aid. Fletcher's aid mission continues through Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024