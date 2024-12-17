Tragedy Strikes in Wisconsin: Unprecedented School Shooting by Teen Girl

A tragedy unfolded in Wisconsin as a 15-year-old girl opened fire in a school classroom, resulting in the deaths of a student and a teacher while injuring six others before taking her own life. The shooting, occurring at Abundant Life Christian School, shocked the local community.

The suspect, identified as student Natalie Rupnow, reportedly committed the act without a known motive. This incident marks a rare occurrence, as female-perpetrated mass shootings are significantly uncommon. Local police are investigating, with the shooter's parents cooperating in the inquiries.

This event highlights the grave issue of gun violence, an ongoing and heated topic in the U.S., especially in educational settings. Calls for gun reform have intensified, as President Biden urges Congress to take stronger legislative action against such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)