Denmark Denies Japan's Bid to Extradite Anti-Whaling Activist

Denmark has turned down Japan's extradition request for Paul Watson, a prominent anti-whaling activist, over criminal charges from over ten years ago. Watson, known for founding the Sea Shepherd and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was detained in Greenland upon his ship's arrival this July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark has dismissed a request from Japan to extradite Paul Watson, a well-known anti-whaling activist facing criminal charges dating back more than a decade, according to a Danish lawyer representing Watson.

Watson, a 74-year-old U.S.-Canadian and founder of the Sea Shepherd conservationist group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was apprehended by authorities in Greenland when his vessel docked in the Danish autonomous territory this July.

This decision highlights ongoing international tensions surrounding environmental advocacy and the legal challenges faced by activists in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

