Denmark Denies Japan's Bid to Extradite Anti-Whaling Activist

Denmark has dismissed a request from Japan to extradite Paul Watson, a well-known anti-whaling activist facing criminal charges dating back more than a decade, according to a Danish lawyer representing Watson.

Watson, a 74-year-old U.S.-Canadian and founder of the Sea Shepherd conservationist group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was apprehended by authorities in Greenland when his vessel docked in the Danish autonomous territory this July.

This decision highlights ongoing international tensions surrounding environmental advocacy and the legal challenges faced by activists in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)