EU Scrutinizes TikTok Over Romanian Election Interference

The European Commission has opened formal proceedings against TikTok over concerns of election interference, notably in the Romanian presidential vote. The Commission is investigating TikTok's policies on political ads and content. This marks the third DSA-related investigation into TikTok by the Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission has initiated formal proceedings against TikTok, targeting the social media giant's role in potential election interference during last month's Romanian presidential elections. The Commission is delving into TikTok's political advertising policies and its content recommendation systems, scrutinizing their susceptibility to manipulation.

The decision empowers the Commission to enforce measures and consider TikTok's proposals. TikTok, owned by China's Bytedance, claims its integrity was maintained throughout over 150 worldwide elections, and it provided extensive information to the Commission. It also stated its stance against paid political advertisements and its proactive removal of misinformation.

The Commission had previously demanded TikTok freeze data linked to the Romanian elections under the Digital Services Act. This marks the third investigation under the DSA into TikTok, concerning risks to minors. Romania's courts annulled their presidential election amid allegations of Russian influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

