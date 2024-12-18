North East Trade and Investment Roadshow: Unlocking Investment Potential in India’s Growth Engine

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) successfully organized the North East Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai, marking the culmination of a year-long series of roadshows across India’s major cities. The event, held in India’s economic hub, brought together Union and state leaders, industry experts, and prospective investors to showcase the vast economic opportunities in the North Eastern Region (NER).

The high-profile event was graced by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and MDoNER, alongside Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, and Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior officials, including Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER, and Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, MDoNER, as well as representatives from FICCI and other stakeholders, participated in the discussions.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia: Bridging Mumbai and the Northeast

Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia hailed the transformation of the North East under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting a consistent 11% GDP growth rate in the region. He emphasized that NER is positioned as India’s gateway to Southeast Asian markets, making it a strategic hub for trade and investment.

Key highlights from his address included:

Sectoral Progress: The North East is excelling in tourism, renewable energy, sports, IT, and sustainable agriculture.

Workforce Advantage: The region’s high literacy rates and youthful population make it an ideal destination for businesses seeking skilled manpower.

Investment-friendly Policies: The government’s efforts to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and roll out attractive policies create a red carpet for investors, ensuring smooth project execution.

Shri Scindia called upon Mumbai’s business community to invest in the North East, which is rapidly emerging as a growth engine for India.

Tripura: A Model of Peace and Progress

Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha showcased Tripura’s economic resilience and rapid development:

Economic Growth: The state’s per capita income stands at ₹1.77 lakh, making it the second-largest GSDP contributor in the NER.

Connectivity: Tripura offers robust infrastructure with air, road, rail, and water links ensuring seamless movement of goods and people.

Natural Resources: Tripura’s bamboo, rubber, aromatic resin, and focus on sustainable agriculture provide unique opportunities for horticulture, manufacturing, and tourism.

Tech-Driven Governance: The introduction of e-office, e-cabinet, and 4G connectivity in villages reflects Tripura’s commitment to technological advancement.

Tripura’s UNNATI 2024 Scheme and commitment to time-bound clearances further solidify its status as a business-friendly destination.

Meghalaya: A Tourism and Infrastructure Powerhouse

Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma highlighted the state’s transformative growth driven by investor-friendly policies and development projects:

Tourism Boom: With a new airport in Shillong and luxury accommodations, Meghalaya is emerging as a premier tourism hub.

Focus on Youth Empowerment: Initiatives like nurse training for international placements and IT job creation are transforming Meghalaya into a skills hub.

Diverse Sectors: The state’s thriving sectors, including food processing, agriculture, IT, and sports, provide immense investment opportunities.

Meghalaya’s government is committed to fostering a conducive ecosystem for businesses, ensuring long-term sustainable growth.

Regional Infrastructure Transformation and Investment Readiness

Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER, highlighted the North Eastern Region’s progress in infrastructure and economic development:

NER’s GDP contribution stands at 2.9%, with a CAGR exceeding the national average.

Over the last decade, road, rail, air, water, and digital connectivity have reached even the remotest areas.

Stable policies and tailored incentives across NER states are attracting businesses to invest in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Smt. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, MDoNER, emphasized the region’s boundless opportunities fueled by initiatives like PM DevINE, UNNATI Scheme, and Ayushman Bharat. She showcased the region’s unique strengths:

Rich in resources: Minerals, biodiversity, and hydropower potential.

Infrastructure Expansion: 17 operational airports, growing waterways, and road networks.

Cultural and Workforce Strength: A vibrant culture, high literacy, and a booming sports and tourism sector.

Mumbai Roadshow: A Platform for Growth and Partnerships

The event attracted key representatives from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and prominent businesses. Several B2G meetings were held, paving the way for potential investments across sectors such as:

Tourism and Hospitality

Food Processing and Agriculture

IT and Renewable Energy

Manufacturing and Infrastructure

The roadshow was part of the pre-summit activities for the upcoming North East Investors Summit, aimed at fostering long-term economic partnerships.

The North East Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai successfully showcased the North Eastern Region as a land of opportunities, poised for accelerated growth. With progressive leadership, robust infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, the NER is ready to become a key contributor to India’s economic future.

By building strong connections between Mumbai’s business ecosystem and the North East, the event has set the stage for a collaborative growth journey, unlocking the region’s untapped potential and driving India’s inclusive development goals.