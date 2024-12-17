Left Menu

France Seeks a New Dawn in Syria: Diplomacy Revisited

France has unfurled its flag over its Damascus embassy, 12 years after cutting ties with Syria. French diplomats engaged with Syrian transitional officials reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful political transition. Discussions also included security, chemical weapon concerns, and the potential normalization of ties with post-Assad Syria.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, France raised its flag over its embassy in Damascus, marking a significant step after severing ties with Syria's regime 12 years ago amidst the civil war. French diplomats met an official from Syria's transitional team, emphasizing the nation's support for a peaceful political transition aligning with the 2011 revolution's ideals.

The diplomats underscored France's intention to address collective security challenges, including combatting terrorist groups like Islamic State and handling Assad's chemical weapons. Their mission also included visiting the French embassy, closed since 2012, to discuss reopening diplomatic ties based on prevailing political and security climates.

While supportive of Assad's fall, France deliberates on future relationships with rebels, such as the controversial HTS. French officials are evaluating HTS's approach to the transition before deciding on sanctions and potential financial aid. The diplomats also engaged with civil society representatives, extending aid for medical and psychological support to former regime detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

