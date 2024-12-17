France Seeks a New Dawn in Syria: Diplomacy Revisited

On Tuesday, France raised its flag over its embassy in Damascus, marking a significant step after severing ties with Syria's regime 12 years ago amidst the civil war. French diplomats met an official from Syria's transitional team, emphasizing the nation's support for a peaceful political transition aligning with the 2011 revolution's ideals.

The diplomats underscored France's intention to address collective security challenges, including combatting terrorist groups like Islamic State and handling Assad's chemical weapons. Their mission also included visiting the French embassy, closed since 2012, to discuss reopening diplomatic ties based on prevailing political and security climates.

While supportive of Assad's fall, France deliberates on future relationships with rebels, such as the controversial HTS. French officials are evaluating HTS's approach to the transition before deciding on sanctions and potential financial aid. The diplomats also engaged with civil society representatives, extending aid for medical and psychological support to former regime detainees.

