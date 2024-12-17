Left Menu

Paradigm Shift in Modern Warfare: India's Defence Strategy Evolves

A parliamentary panel underscores the evolving nature of warfare, emphasizing modern and hybrid tactics. The report stresses urgent, coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Defence and stakeholders for advanced capabilities. Insights include equipment preparedness, emergency procurements, and strategic infrastructure improvements to match global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark parliamentary report highlights a transformative shift in the way warfare is conducted, advocating for enhanced strategies and modern tactics in India's defence approach. The committee urges the Ministry of Defence and key stakeholders to prioritize collaborative efforts in refining hybrid and advanced warfare capabilities.

In a series of revealing testimonies, details emerged around emergency procurements amid the 2020 standoff with China, emphasizing India's reliance on state-of-the-art and diverse sourcing strategies. This underscores a broader commitment to ensuring operational readiness with cutting-edge equipment, including space-based surveillance projects deploying 52 satellites over five years.

The report also touches on significant organisational developments, such as HAL's elevation to Maharatna status, and legislative shifts impacting Cantonment governance. These changes reflect a vision of streamlined defence operations bolstered by improved infrastructure and strategic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

