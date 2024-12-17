Paradigm Shift in Modern Warfare: India's Defence Strategy Evolves

A landmark parliamentary report highlights a transformative shift in the way warfare is conducted, advocating for enhanced strategies and modern tactics in India's defence approach. The committee urges the Ministry of Defence and key stakeholders to prioritize collaborative efforts in refining hybrid and advanced warfare capabilities.

In a series of revealing testimonies, details emerged around emergency procurements amid the 2020 standoff with China, emphasizing India's reliance on state-of-the-art and diverse sourcing strategies. This underscores a broader commitment to ensuring operational readiness with cutting-edge equipment, including space-based surveillance projects deploying 52 satellites over five years.

The report also touches on significant organisational developments, such as HAL's elevation to Maharatna status, and legislative shifts impacting Cantonment governance. These changes reflect a vision of streamlined defence operations bolstered by improved infrastructure and strategic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)