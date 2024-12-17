Jenin: A Battleground for Control Amid Shifting Palestinian Politics

The Palestinian Authority's security forces have been engaged in intense confrontations with Islamist fighters in Jenin, a historic militant hub in the West Bank. These clashes highlight the PA's struggle to assert control amidst looming political changes following the Gaza war.

Early December saw PA forces entering Jenin, colliding with fighters from groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a senior commander of Islamic Jihad. The United Nations' humanitarian body, OCHA, has demanded an investigation into alleged human rights violations by PA forces.

This operation is seen as the PA's attempt to cement its role in the West Bank, amidst preparations for potential future involvement in Gaza. However, widespread protests and comparisons to Israeli military actions indicate deep local resentment and underscore the complex political landscape in the Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)