Jenin: A Battleground for Control Amid Shifting Palestinian Politics

Palestinian Authority forces have been clashing with Islamist fighters in Jenin as they try to establish control over this militant hotspot in the West Bank. The operation comes amid political uncertainties following the Gaza war, with the PA aiming to display its relevance in future regional plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:29 IST
The Palestinian Authority's security forces have been engaged in intense confrontations with Islamist fighters in Jenin, a historic militant hub in the West Bank. These clashes highlight the PA's struggle to assert control amidst looming political changes following the Gaza war.

Early December saw PA forces entering Jenin, colliding with fighters from groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a senior commander of Islamic Jihad. The United Nations' humanitarian body, OCHA, has demanded an investigation into alleged human rights violations by PA forces.

This operation is seen as the PA's attempt to cement its role in the West Bank, amidst preparations for potential future involvement in Gaza. However, widespread protests and comparisons to Israeli military actions indicate deep local resentment and underscore the complex political landscape in the Palestinian territories.

