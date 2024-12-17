NATO Steps Up: A New Era of Military Coordination in Ukraine

NATO has officially taken over the coordination of Western military aid to Ukraine from the United States. This move, anticipated since last year, aligns with a broader strategy to protect the aid framework against potential policy changes by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Despite the transition, experts caution that the shift might have limited impact if Trump, who will soon assume office, decides to scale back U.S. commitments. His administration's approach could significantly influence Ukraine's defense capabilities, as the U.S. remains the primary arms supplier to Kyiv.

Located at the Clay Barracks, Wiesbaden, NATO's new mission, dubbed NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), is now operational. The alliance's increased involvement includes Germany's offer to relocate its Patriot air defense systems to protect a key hub in Poland.

