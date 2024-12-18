Veloso's Return: A New Chapter Begins for the Reprieved Drug Mule
Mary Jane Veloso, previously sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking, returned to the Philippines following negotiations between the two nations. Accompanied by heavy security, Veloso was transported to a women's prison. Future clemency decisions rest with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- Country:
- Philippines
Mary Jane Veloso, the Filipina who narrowly escaped the death penalty in Indonesia, has made a long-awaited return to her homeland. Arriving in Manila early Wednesday, the 39-year-old Veloso was met with tight security and transported immediately to a women's prison facility, after being convicted for drug trafficking in 2010.
This development follows years of diplomatic dialogues between the Philippines and Indonesia. Veloso, who claimed to be an unwitting drug mule, was spared from execution in 2015 and her return marks a significant relief for her family, though they were unable to meet her at the airport. However, her family was later granted private time with her at the facility.
The agreement for Veloso's return stipulates compliance with her existing sentencing. Speculation continues over whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will grant her clemency. The Indonesian government has signaled its respect for whatever decision the Philippines makes. Secretary Enrique Manalo expressed appreciation for Indonesia's role in facilitating her return just ahead of the festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Talks: Bali Nine Repatriation Discussions in Progress
Complex Repatriation Process for Bali Nine Persists
Potential Repatriation of Bali Nine Members Strengthens Indonesia-Australia Ties
Calls for Clemency: Jeffries Urges Biden to Pardon Working-Class Americans
Hunter Biden's pardon sparks calls for broader clemency action