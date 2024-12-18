Left Menu

Veloso's Return: A New Chapter Begins for the Reprieved Drug Mule

Mary Jane Veloso, previously sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking, returned to the Philippines following negotiations between the two nations. Accompanied by heavy security, Veloso was transported to a women's prison. Future clemency decisions rest with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 18-12-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 05:23 IST
Veloso's Return: A New Chapter Begins for the Reprieved Drug Mule
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Mary Jane Veloso, the Filipina who narrowly escaped the death penalty in Indonesia, has made a long-awaited return to her homeland. Arriving in Manila early Wednesday, the 39-year-old Veloso was met with tight security and transported immediately to a women's prison facility, after being convicted for drug trafficking in 2010.

This development follows years of diplomatic dialogues between the Philippines and Indonesia. Veloso, who claimed to be an unwitting drug mule, was spared from execution in 2015 and her return marks a significant relief for her family, though they were unable to meet her at the airport. However, her family was later granted private time with her at the facility.

The agreement for Veloso's return stipulates compliance with her existing sentencing. Speculation continues over whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will grant her clemency. The Indonesian government has signaled its respect for whatever decision the Philippines makes. Secretary Enrique Manalo expressed appreciation for Indonesia's role in facilitating her return just ahead of the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024