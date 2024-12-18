Left Menu

Kerala HC Urges Centre to Reallocate Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

The Kerala High Court requested that the Centre consider reallocating Rs 120 crore from a Rs 132 crore bill for IAF airlift charges to aid landslide victim rehabilitation in Wayanad. This move would free up funds for urgent relief efforts in the disaster-affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:50 IST
Kerala HC Urges Centre to Reallocate Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court is urging the central government to consider reallocating Rs 120 crore from the Rs 132 crore due as airlift charges. This request is aimed at facilitating immediate rehabilitation efforts for Wayanad landslide victims.

A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Easwaran S highlighted the noble intent behind this move, insisting that the funds' release be prioritized for rehabilitation purposes.

The court noted that an outstanding bill prompted by the IAF's rescue operations is a psychological deterrent and stated the necessity for central government flexibility to address these urgent needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024