Kerala HC Urges Centre to Reallocate Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

The Kerala High Court is urging the central government to consider reallocating Rs 120 crore from the Rs 132 crore due as airlift charges. This request is aimed at facilitating immediate rehabilitation efforts for Wayanad landslide victims.

A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Easwaran S highlighted the noble intent behind this move, insisting that the funds' release be prioritized for rehabilitation purposes.

The court noted that an outstanding bill prompted by the IAF's rescue operations is a psychological deterrent and stated the necessity for central government flexibility to address these urgent needs.

