U.S.-China Trade Relations: A Win-Win Scenario or Tension Catalyst?

China's foreign ministry emphasized the mutual benefits of U.S.-China trade cooperation, amidst potential U.S. legislation to limit investments in China. The ministry criticized these moves for jeopardizing global industry and supply chains. The spokesperson addressed concerns during a routine press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry asserted the mutual benefits arising from U.S.-China economic and trade collaboration, calling it a 'win-win' situation.

This statement comes as the U.S. Congress approaches a vote on legislation to restrict American investments in China, a move seen as destabilizing by China.

The ministry's spokesperson, Lin Jian, expressed concerns that U.S. legislative actions could destabilize global industrial and supply chains, highlighting the broader impact of such policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

