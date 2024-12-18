China's foreign ministry asserted the mutual benefits arising from U.S.-China economic and trade collaboration, calling it a 'win-win' situation.

This statement comes as the U.S. Congress approaches a vote on legislation to restrict American investments in China, a move seen as destabilizing by China.

The ministry's spokesperson, Lin Jian, expressed concerns that U.S. legislative actions could destabilize global industrial and supply chains, highlighting the broader impact of such policies.

