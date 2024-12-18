Mysuru Land Allotment Scandal: RTI Activist Faces Pressure

An RTI activist has claimed to have been pressured into dropping a case concerning Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, over a controversial land allotment deal orchestrated by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). This high-profile case also involves allegations of attempted bribery.

Snehamayi Krishna reported that a person claiming to be Parvathi's assistant attempted to dissuade him from pushing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Krishna stated that he was offered a bribe and informed reporters of the fabricated story that Parvathi was unaware of any wrongdoing.

The saga unfolds as both the Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate have opened investigations, following an FIR and an enforcement case information report against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and others. The case continues to stir political controversy in the region.

