Mysuru Land Allotment Scandal: RTI Activist Faces Pressure
A Right to Information (RTI) activist alleges pressure to drop a case involving Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, linked to the MUDA land allotment scam. The activist claims being offered money to halt calls for a CBI investigation, amid ongoing probes by the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate.
- Country:
- India
An RTI activist has claimed to have been pressured into dropping a case concerning Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, over a controversial land allotment deal orchestrated by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). This high-profile case also involves allegations of attempted bribery.
Snehamayi Krishna reported that a person claiming to be Parvathi's assistant attempted to dissuade him from pushing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Krishna stated that he was offered a bribe and informed reporters of the fabricated story that Parvathi was unaware of any wrongdoing.
The saga unfolds as both the Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate have opened investigations, following an FIR and an enforcement case information report against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and others. The case continues to stir political controversy in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands CBI Probe Over Rohingya Settlement in Jammu
BCI Calls for CBI Probe into Delhi Bar Council VP's Dubious Degree
Delhi High Court Ponders CBI Probe in Electoral Bonds Scandal
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for CBI Probe into BJP Bribery Allegations
BJP Calls for CBI Probe into Alleged Rs 150 Crore Bribe Claim