Left Menu

Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Former Kannur ADM's Death Case

The Kerala High Court dismissed a plea to initiate a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide of former Kannur ADM, Naveen Babu. Babu's family, dissatisfied with the ongoing Kerala Police SIT probe, considers appealing to the Supreme Court. Political influence concerns were cited by Babu's widow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:59 IST
Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Former Kannur ADM's Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition requesting a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The plea, filed by Babu's widow, sought to move the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police to the CBI.

The family of Naveen Babu expressed dissatisfaction with the SIT's handling of the case and indicated their intention to approach the Supreme Court. Their concerns stem from alleged political pressures hindering the investigation's progress, following accusations made against Babu by a local political figure.

Babu allegedly took his own life amid corruption accusations by P P Divya, former Kannur District Panchayat President, during his farewell function. Divya, who was subsequently arrested, had implied that corruption influenced a delayed official approval granted by Babu before his transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025