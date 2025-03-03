Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Former Kannur ADM's Death Case

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition requesting a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The plea, filed by Babu's widow, sought to move the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police to the CBI.

The family of Naveen Babu expressed dissatisfaction with the SIT's handling of the case and indicated their intention to approach the Supreme Court. Their concerns stem from alleged political pressures hindering the investigation's progress, following accusations made against Babu by a local political figure.

Babu allegedly took his own life amid corruption accusations by P P Divya, former Kannur District Panchayat President, during his farewell function. Divya, who was subsequently arrested, had implied that corruption influenced a delayed official approval granted by Babu before his transfer.

