Strengthening Cyber Crime Prevention in India: Initiatives and Achievements

The Indian government is taking comprehensive steps to tackle the growing threat of cyber-crime, with a focus on prevention, investigation, and public awareness. Recognizing that 'Police' and 'Public Order' fall under State jurisdiction as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, the States and Union Territories (UTs) bear primary responsibility for combating cyber-crimes through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). However, to enhance online safety and ensure a coordinated approach, the Central Government has introduced several significant measures: Key Initiatives by the Ministry of Home Affairs:

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C):

Established to address all types of cyber-crimes across the nation.

Acts as a nodal agency for coordinated action.

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal:

Accessible at cybercrime.gov.in, this portal allows citizens to report cyber-crimes, particularly targeting crimes against women and children.

Enables conversion of reports into FIRs and facilitates action by State/UT LEAs.

Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System:

Launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds.

Helped prevent the loss of more than ₹3,431 crore across 9.94 lakh complaints.

24/7 National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930):

Operational since 2020 to assist victims of online harassment, identity theft, and financial fraud.

Capacity Building and Training:

Training programs for over 7,330 officials from various ministries and 93,173 NCC and NSS cadets on cyber hygiene.

Blocking of 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1.32 lakh IMEIs linked to cyber fraud.

The CyTrain Portal, a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform, has issued over 75,591 certificates to police officers, judicial officers, and prosecutors.

Infrastructure Support:

₹131.60 crore allocated under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) Scheme.

Cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories commissioned in 33 States/UTs.

Legal Framework

Cybercrime cases are prosecuted under:

Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.

Information Technology Act, 2000:

Provisions like Section 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation), 66E (violation of privacy), and Sections 67, 67A, and 67B (transmission of obscene material) safeguard digital spaces.

Awareness and Public Outreach

The government has launched several campaigns to raise cyber-crime awareness:

Cyber Dost: Active on platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram to promote online safety.

Active on platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram to promote online safety. Radio campaigns, announcements in Delhi Metro, and displays at railway stations and airports to highlight cyber-crime tactics.

Collaborations with social media influencers for targeted awareness campaigns.

Publication of handbooks for students and adolescents to promote safe digital practices.

International Spoofing and Fraud Prevention

To combat rising incidents of spoofed international calls, the government, in coordination with telecom service providers, has implemented mechanisms to identify and block such fraudulent calls. This has been particularly effective against scams impersonating law enforcement and government officials.

Achievements So Far

Cyber forensic training provided to over 24,600 law enforcement personnel, judicial officers, and prosecutors.

Massive financial fraud prevention with the recovery of funds in over 9.94 lakh cases.

Development of robust infrastructure and training modules for handling cyber-crime incidents.

Future Goals

With cyber threats evolving, the government plans to:

Expand the reach of the I4C and CCPWC initiatives.

Increase public awareness campaigns.

Introduce enhanced cybersecurity protocols and monitoring mechanisms.

These measures aim to ensure safer digital spaces for citizens, particularly for vulnerable groups like women and children.