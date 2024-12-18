Legal Tussle Over Bungalow Allotment: Raghav Chadha's Fight Continues

The Delhi High Court will hear Raghav Chadha's plea on December 19, seeking to prevent the cancellation of his bungalow allotment.

On Wednesday, Justices Varma and Sharma permitted Chadha to amend his petition, challenging a trial court order that ended a stay on his eviction.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat had canceled Chadha's bungalow allotment in March 2023, sparking his legal battle to maintain the residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)