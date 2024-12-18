Left Menu

Legal Tussle Over Bungalow Allotment: Raghav Chadha's Fight Continues

AAP MP Raghav Chadha seeks to prevent authorities from canceling his bungalow allotment. The Delhi High Court heard the plea and set the next hearing for December 19. Chadha challenges a trial court decision vacating the stay on his eviction and aims to amend the petition's prayer clause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:01 IST
Legal Tussle Over Bungalow Allotment: Raghav Chadha's Fight Continues
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court will hear Raghav Chadha's plea on December 19, seeking to prevent the cancellation of his bungalow allotment.

On Wednesday, Justices Varma and Sharma permitted Chadha to amend his petition, challenging a trial court order that ended a stay on his eviction.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat had canceled Chadha's bungalow allotment in March 2023, sparking his legal battle to maintain the residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024