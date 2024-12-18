Legal Tussle Over Bungalow Allotment: Raghav Chadha's Fight Continues
AAP MP Raghav Chadha seeks to prevent authorities from canceling his bungalow allotment. The Delhi High Court heard the plea and set the next hearing for December 19. Chadha challenges a trial court decision vacating the stay on his eviction and aims to amend the petition's prayer clause.
The Delhi High Court will hear Raghav Chadha's plea on December 19, seeking to prevent the cancellation of his bungalow allotment.
On Wednesday, Justices Varma and Sharma permitted Chadha to amend his petition, challenging a trial court order that ended a stay on his eviction.
The Rajya Sabha secretariat had canceled Chadha's bungalow allotment in March 2023, sparking his legal battle to maintain the residence.
