Cold War Echoes: Russia's Retreat from Arms Control

Russia's top general declares arms control a relic of the past, citing distrust of the West. The U.S. and Russia lament the collapse of key treaties. Moscow plans to strengthen ties with China, India, and others as arms races intensify. Trust is deemed impossible amid global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:06 IST
Russia's leading military official announced a radical shift in Moscow's stance on arms control, labeling it an obsolete concept born of Cold War dynamics. Citing an erosion of trust between Russia and Western nations, the general conveyed a grim outlook for future agreements.

Both Russia and the United States, acknowledged as the foremost nuclear powers, expressed discontent with the unraveling of significant arms control treaties once aimed at mitigating nuclear threats. The Russian official criticized the United States for exacerbating international conflicts and undermining key agreements.

In response, Russia intends to advance alliances with countries like China, India, and Iran. The announcement comes amid heightened tensions, with Russian claims of increased NATO activity and U.S. involvement in conflicts such as Ukraine. The potential for a new arms race looms large.

