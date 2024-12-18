Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm Over Unspent Tribal Development Funds
A parliamentary committee is alarmed by the lack of disbursed funds for tribal development in key states, questioning the execution of developmental projects without resources. The report urges better fund management, coordination, rigorous monitoring, and integration with existing initiatives for effective tribal welfare.
A parliamentary standing committee has expressed serious concerns over the limited funds allocated to key states under the Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) scheme for 2022-23.
States like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand received no allocations, prompting the committee to question the execution of developmental work without the necessary resources.
The committee's report emphasizes the need to strengthen fund management through mechanisms like the Single Nodal Account system and calls for better coordination, technical support, and active involvement of tribal communities in planning and execution phases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
