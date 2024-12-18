German Diplomats Seek Stability in Syria: A Strategic Engagement

German diplomats have initiated talks with Syria's interim government and the Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), marking a significant diplomatic engagement in Damascus. The discussions centered on establishing contact and rebuilding diplomatic relations with Syria's new rulers post-Assad.

A German foreign ministry spokesperson described it as the first substantial opportunity to engage with the de facto authorities in Syria. This meeting signifies Germany's intent to stabilize the war-torn nation and regain its diplomatic foothold.

Resuming Germany's diplomatic presence in Syria was highlighted during Tuesday's talks, illustrating a strategic move to foster international relations amid ongoing regional challenges.

