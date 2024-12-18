Congress Worker’s Mysterious Death Sparks Protest, Claims of Police Brutality

A Congress worker, Prabhat Pandey, tragically died during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. The local Congress Chief, Ajay Rai, attributed the death to police brutality, sparking political tension.

The police, however, have registered a murder FIR and refuted claims of force being used on demonstrators. A post-mortem by a medical panel aims to uncover the cause of Pandey's death, which lacked visible injuries, raising questions about the nature of his demise.

The opposition was rallying against issues like farmer distress and unemployment. As the incident draws attention, the Congress demands Rs 1 crore for Pandey's family and a government job for a kin. The police urge the public not to speculate as investigations continue.

