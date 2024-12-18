Left Menu

Congress Worker’s Mysterious Death Sparks Protest, Claims of Police Brutality

A Congress worker, Prabhat Pandey, died during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with allegations of police brutality. Police registered a murder FIR and stated a post-mortem would determine the cause. The Congress party demands compensation for the family, amid claims of foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:59 IST
Congress Worker's Mysterious Death Sparks Protest, Claims of Police Brutality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Congress worker, Prabhat Pandey, tragically died during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. The local Congress Chief, Ajay Rai, attributed the death to police brutality, sparking political tension.

The police, however, have registered a murder FIR and refuted claims of force being used on demonstrators. A post-mortem by a medical panel aims to uncover the cause of Pandey's death, which lacked visible injuries, raising questions about the nature of his demise.

The opposition was rallying against issues like farmer distress and unemployment. As the incident draws attention, the Congress demands Rs 1 crore for Pandey's family and a government job for a kin. The police urge the public not to speculate as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

