Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes On TikTok: Showdown Over Free Speech and National Security

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case from TikTok and its parent firm ByteDance to stop a law forcing a January sale to avoid a U.S. ban. The law is challenged on free speech grounds, amid national security concerns about data access. Decision looms as Trump supports TikTok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:46 IST
Supreme Court Takes On TikTok: Showdown Over Free Speech and National Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments from TikTok and ByteDance against a U.S. law aimed at compelling the app's sale for national security reasons by January 19. This decision comes as they seek an injunction to avoid an impending ban affecting 170 million American users.

The companies argue that the law breaches free speech under the First Amendment, a stance previously dismissed in a lower court ruling. The Justice Department cites TikTok, being a Chinese entity, as a significant national security threat due to potential data abuse. TikTok maintains it poses no threat.

As trade tensions rise between the U.S. and China, TikTok contests the ban, fearing significant operational and financial repercussions. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has shifted his position to support TikTok, contrasting earlier attempts to ban similar apps like WeChat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024