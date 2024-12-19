Supreme Court Takes On TikTok: Showdown Over Free Speech and National Security
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case from TikTok and its parent firm ByteDance to stop a law forcing a January sale to avoid a U.S. ban. The law is challenged on free speech grounds, amid national security concerns about data access. Decision looms as Trump supports TikTok.
The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments from TikTok and ByteDance against a U.S. law aimed at compelling the app's sale for national security reasons by January 19. This decision comes as they seek an injunction to avoid an impending ban affecting 170 million American users.
The companies argue that the law breaches free speech under the First Amendment, a stance previously dismissed in a lower court ruling. The Justice Department cites TikTok, being a Chinese entity, as a significant national security threat due to potential data abuse. TikTok maintains it poses no threat.
As trade tensions rise between the U.S. and China, TikTok contests the ban, fearing significant operational and financial repercussions. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has shifted his position to support TikTok, contrasting earlier attempts to ban similar apps like WeChat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Bold Social Media Ban: Protecting Youth or Stifling Free Speech?
Delhi High Court Upholds Free Speech in Navjot Sidhu's Cancer Cure Claims Debate
Activists warn of China's growing influence on cultural identity and free speech in the US
Free Speech Triumphs: Candace Owens Granted New Zealand Visa
TikTok vs. U.S.: A Battle Over Free Speech and Security