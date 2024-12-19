Supreme Court Takes On TikTok: Showdown Over Free Speech and National Security

The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments from TikTok and ByteDance against a U.S. law aimed at compelling the app's sale for national security reasons by January 19. This decision comes as they seek an injunction to avoid an impending ban affecting 170 million American users.

The companies argue that the law breaches free speech under the First Amendment, a stance previously dismissed in a lower court ruling. The Justice Department cites TikTok, being a Chinese entity, as a significant national security threat due to potential data abuse. TikTok maintains it poses no threat.

As trade tensions rise between the U.S. and China, TikTok contests the ban, fearing significant operational and financial repercussions. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has shifted his position to support TikTok, contrasting earlier attempts to ban similar apps like WeChat.

