Senate Passes Controversial Defense Bill Amidst Cultural Battles
The Senate passed a defense bill authorizing a 14.5% pay raise for junior enlisted service members, countering China's power, and boosting military spending to USD 895 billion. However, it excludes coverage for transgender medical treatments for military children, reflecting ongoing cultural disputes in the US Congress.
The Senate recently approved a sweeping defense bill that will raise pay for junior enlisted service members by 14.5% and seeks to address Chinese power dynamics, bringing total military expenditures to USD 895 billion. However, the bill controversially omits coverage for transgender medical care for children of military personnel.
This annual defense authorization bill has traditionally enjoyed bipartisan support, passing Congress for nearly six decades. Yet, ongoing cultural debates have increasingly embroiled its passage. This year, Republican legislators sought to incorporate conservative social priorities into the bill, sparking prolonged negotiations and a decrease in Democratic support.
Despite setbacks, the legislation passed convincingly with an 85-14 vote and now heads to President Joe Biden's desk. Senate Republican leaders had pushed for even greater defense spending amid global tensions, showing plans to advocate for increased funding under future Republican-controlled government branches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
