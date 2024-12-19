Massive Drone Offensive Thwarted by Russian Air Defenses
Russian air defenses reportedly neutralized 84 Ukrainian drones, according to the defense ministry. Notably, 36 of these drones were intercepted over Russia's Rostov region, showcasing the ministry's claims of robust counter-drone operations.
The Russian defense ministry announced on Thursday the destruction of 84 Ukrainian drones over Russian airspace, marking a significant aerial confrontation.
The ministry detailed that their air defense systems effectively intercepted 36 of these unmanned aircraft in the strategically significant Rostov region.
This operation highlights ongoing tensions and the advanced capabilities of Russia's air defense infrastructure as territorial disputes persist.
