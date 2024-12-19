Calcutta High Court Urged for Fresh Probe in RG Kar Hospital Tragedy

The Calcutta High Court was petitioned by the parents of a doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, pushing for a renewed investigation into the incident.

Expressing distrust in the current probe, which prompted widespread protests, they seek a fresh inquiry into their daughter's untimely death.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh instructed their attorney to include the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), presently handling the case, as a party to the petition. The matter is set to be revisited by the court on Monday.

On August 9, the postgraduate trainee doctor's body was discovered in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Despite the Sealdah court granting bail to key figures like the former hospital principal and a police officer, due to procedural delays in charge sheet filing by CBI, the parents persistently pursue justice. Sanjay Roy, a local civic volunteer, has been charged under suspicion of committing the egregious act during the victim's break.

