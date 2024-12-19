Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Urged for Fresh Probe in RG Kar Hospital Tragedy

The parents of a doctor, raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, have sought a fresh investigation in the Calcutta High Court. Alleging deficiencies in the ongoing probe that led to protests, they demand a new investigation. The CBI, already involved, has charged Sanjay Roy for the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:02 IST
Calcutta High Court Urged for Fresh Probe in RG Kar Hospital Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court was petitioned by the parents of a doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, pushing for a renewed investigation into the incident.

Expressing distrust in the current probe, which prompted widespread protests, they seek a fresh inquiry into their daughter's untimely death.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh instructed their attorney to include the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), presently handling the case, as a party to the petition. The matter is set to be revisited by the court on Monday.

On August 9, the postgraduate trainee doctor's body was discovered in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Despite the Sealdah court granting bail to key figures like the former hospital principal and a police officer, due to procedural delays in charge sheet filing by CBI, the parents persistently pursue justice. Sanjay Roy, a local civic volunteer, has been charged under suspicion of committing the egregious act during the victim's break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024