Justice for Gisele: Unveiling a Decade of Horrors

A French court has delivered a landmark ruling, finding all 51 defendants guilty in a horrific drugging-and-rape case that shocked the world, centering on victim Gisele Pelicot. Her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was given the maximum sentence of 20 years for drugging her to facilitate serial assaults.

The court further sentenced the other defendants to varying jail terms, with 47 found guilty of rape, two of attempted rape, and two of sexual assault. This conviction marked a pivotal moment for Gisele, who waived anonymity to inspire other victims of sexual abuse to come forward.

The case, unveiling the atrocious acts committed over a decade, has ignited nationwide protests and a push for reforming France's rape laws to explicitly include consent, highlighting the urgent need for legislative evolution in protecting victims' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)