Political Turmoil Rattles Abkhazia: A Lawmaker's Death Amid Crisis

In the politically tense region of Abkhazia, supported by Russia, a chilling incident emerged as lawmaker Vakhtang Golandzia was fatally shot at the parliament building. Despite emergency efforts, Golandzia succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement from Badra Gunba, the acting president's press office. Another lawmaker was also injured.

The Abkhazian state news agency Apsnypress later identified fellow lawmaker Adgur Kharazia as the suspect, who allegedly fled the scene. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, intensifying the uncertainty clouding this subtropical area that broke away from Georgian control following a war in the early 1990s.

This incident adds to the ongoing crisis in Abkhazia. The region's parliament rejected an investment agreement with Russia amidst public protests opposing potential property acquisitions by Russian investors. The controversy led to the resignation of then-president Aslan Bzhania, with vice president Gunba stepping in as interim leader. Abkhazia's political landscape remains fragile as it grapples with Russian influence and local dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)