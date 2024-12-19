Left Menu

Political Turmoil Rattles Abkhazia: A Lawmaker's Death Amid Crisis

A lawmaker, Vakhtang Golandzia, was shot dead in Abkhazia's parliament, escalating political tensions in the Russian-backed breakaway region. The suspect, another lawmaker, Adgur Kharazia, has fled. The region's political crisis was sparked by opposition to a Russian investment deal, leading to President Aslan Bzhania's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:37 IST
Political Turmoil Rattles Abkhazia: A Lawmaker's Death Amid Crisis
lawmaker

In the politically tense region of Abkhazia, supported by Russia, a chilling incident emerged as lawmaker Vakhtang Golandzia was fatally shot at the parliament building. Despite emergency efforts, Golandzia succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement from Badra Gunba, the acting president's press office. Another lawmaker was also injured.

The Abkhazian state news agency Apsnypress later identified fellow lawmaker Adgur Kharazia as the suspect, who allegedly fled the scene. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, intensifying the uncertainty clouding this subtropical area that broke away from Georgian control following a war in the early 1990s.

This incident adds to the ongoing crisis in Abkhazia. The region's parliament rejected an investment agreement with Russia amidst public protests opposing potential property acquisitions by Russian investors. The controversy led to the resignation of then-president Aslan Bzhania, with vice president Gunba stepping in as interim leader. Abkhazia's political landscape remains fragile as it grapples with Russian influence and local dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024