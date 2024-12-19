Justice Served for Gisele Pelicot: A Survivor's Triumph

Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old survivor of a harrowing ordeal, voiced respect for the judicial process after the conviction of her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot. He was sentenced to 20 years for drugging and facilitating the mass rape of Gisele over ten years.

A court found his accomplices guilty of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault, sentencing them to between three and 15 years - a lesser penalty than the prosecution had sought.

Pelicot described the trial as an extremely challenging experience and expressed gratitude to her supporters during the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)