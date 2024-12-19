Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Tree Census in Delhi to Preserve Green Cover

The Supreme Court has directed a comprehensive tree census in Delhi, mandating involvement from the Forest Research Institute and expert assistance. The central empowered committee must approve any felling of 50 trees or more, reinforcing laws meant to protect the environment and combat degradation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken decisive action to protect Delhi's greenery by ordering a tree census to be conducted in the capital, emphasizing the need for expert involvement to ensure accuracy.

A bench led by Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih insists that the Forest Research Institute must be included in the process, and that the central empowered committee's approval is required for any request involving the felling of 50 trees or more.

The court's directive follows concerns raised about Delhi's diminishing green cover and the urgency of implementing measures to prevent ecological degradation. This move stems from a public interest litigation filed by environmentalist MC Mehta in 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)

