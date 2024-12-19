Left Menu

Europe's Unyielding Stand: No Decisions on Ukraine Without Consent

EU leaders reaffirmed their position of not making decisions about Ukraine's future without its involvement, during a summit with President Zelenskyy. Concerns over Trump's forthcoming presidency and potential peace talks are high, as EU stresses the importance of long-term military aid to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union leaders have reiterated that any decisions concerning the future of war-torn Ukraine must involve the nation itself, emphasizing that no move will be made without its consent or that of European partners. This strong stance comes as US President-elect Donald Trump, who has shown affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin, prepares to take office.

Ukraine's situation remains dire, with Russian forces steadily advancing and the country's energy infrastructure heavily damaged. The EU summit in Brussels highlighted the shared belief that nothing should be decided about Ukraine without its involvement. This commitment comes amid widespread apprehension about Trump's promises to quickly resolve the conflict, potentially to Ukraine's disadvantage.

Leaders are also wary of speculation about peace talks and the possible deployment of European peacekeepers. The priority, they assert, is to empower Ukraine now, particularly through continued support in air defense, artillery, and ammunition as stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

